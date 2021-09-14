Morrisons Facing New Equal Pay Claim From Store Staff

By Joanne Faulkner (September 14, 2021, 6:39 PM BST) -- Dozens more mostly female retail workers have accused Morrisons of illegally paying them less than the supermarket giant's mostly male warehouse workers following a landmark U.K. Supreme Court case lowering the bar to pursue employment equality claims. More than 70 staff members are demanding damages in a recently public High Court claim for discrimination under the Equal Pay Act. They say that their roles and that of the depot workers are of equal value, but that shop-floor workers were paid a lower hourly rate. The lawsuit is being brought on their behalf by law firm Roscoe Reid Ltd. Male colleagues working on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS