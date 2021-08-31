NY To Act On Rent Relief, Evictions In 'Extraordinary' Session

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- New York's legislature will reconvene Wednesday for a rare special session to amend and extend eviction protections through mid-January and expand an ongoing program to administer billions in federal pandemic rent relief, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she will reconvene the state legislature Wednesday for a rare summer session to address priorities including rent relief and eviction protections. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) At a short-notice briefing Tuesday evening, Hochul said lawmakers will reconvene at noon Wednesday. New legislation will give them the chance to respond to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that curtailed state-level eviction protections,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS