Ackman Builds Last Bit Of UMG Stake After SPAC Snafu

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Bill Ackman's Pershing Square said Tuesday it will pay roughly $1.15 billion to cement its 10% stake in Universal Music Group, the latest step in a deal inked after Ackman's special purpose acquisition vehicle scrapped a merger with the music giant over regulatory skepticism. The transaction will see PS VII Master LP, a co-investment vehicle owned by Pershing Square Holdings Ltd., acquire almost 52.8 million ordinary shares of UMG for about $21.78 per share, according to a statement from Pershing Square. The buyer is exercising an option that was part of a previous agreement between the two sides signed earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS