Advocacy Groups Ask TikTok Execs To Tackle Hate Speech

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center, Women's March and other advocacy groups sent a letter to TikTok executives Shou Zi Chew and Vanessa Pappas, demanding that the company address hate speech and extremism on the video-sharing platform. Their Monday letter comes in light of a recent report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, or ISD, that delves into how both banned topics are prevalent on the app, and the institute said it was created to highlight a need for independent oversight of the app and others like it. The 20 groups, led by UltraViolet, a group that focuses on feminist cultural and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS