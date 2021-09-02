John Pierce's Capitol Riot Cases In Peril As He Fights COVID

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- After a week of confusion that made headlines nationwide and threatened to derail a swath of Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases, it appears that conservative firebrand attorney John Pierce is in fact in the hospital with COVID-19 and will soon be bringing on more lawyers to help with his immense caseload while he recovers. Pierce, who represents more defendants charged with storming the U.S. Capitol than any other private attorney, has been incommunicado for more than a week amid conflicting reports that he's been hospitalized with a severe illness. That sudden absence has led to friction with his clients, exasperation from...

