Morgan Lewis Adds Charity's Former In-House Counsel In SF

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP regained a lawyer who was previously vice president of legal for the philanthropy group Fidelity Foundation. Kimberly Eney, who had practiced at Morgan Lewis from 2007 to 2018, will rejoin the firm as a partner in its San Francisco and Washington, D.C., offices, the firm announced Monday. Her practice involves advising tax-exempt organizations on corporate laws, as well as tax and governance. Eney left the firm in 2018 for a counsel position at Latham & Watkins LLP, where she advised nonprofits on tax and corporate laws. She then spent a year with Fidelity Foundation, which manages...

