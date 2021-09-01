Ex-Client's Widow Sues Lowenstein Sandler For Bigamy Claim

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The widow of late pharmaceutical executive Joseph Krivulka has alleged that Lowenstein Sandler LLP and one of its New Jersey-based attorneys is accusing her deceased husband of bigamy as it fights her legal malpractice claims over the firm's handling of Krivulka's roughly $170 million estate. In an amended version of her malpractice complaint filed Monday in New Jersey federal court, Angela Krivulka said the firm and firm attorney Michael Lerner have filed claims in related litigation seeking to have her marriage to the late Akrimax Pharmaceuticals LLC founder invalidated as part of their bid to seize control of the estate....

