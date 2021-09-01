NJ Judge May Face Reprimand For Independent Research

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey disciplinary official on Wednesday recommended that retired state Superior Court Judge Arthur Bergman be publicly reprimanded on ethics charges alleging that he conducted his own independent research in a trust dispute he presided over. The argument made by Maureen G. Bauman, disciplinary counsel for New Jersey's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, hinges on a phone call Judge Bergman made to a potential witness in the case. Bruce H. Nagel, the attorney representing Judge Bergman in his disciplinary proceedings, said the "five-second" call was not improper. "It has always been our position that Judge Bergman reached out in order...

