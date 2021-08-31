Judge Axes Trump-Era Revisions To Clean Water Act Rules

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has axed Trump-era revisions to the Clean Water Act that stripped protections for certain bodies of water, siding with six tribes and ruling that the rewritten law had "fundamental, substantive flaws" counter to the law's intent. The Pascua Yaqui, Quinault Indian Nation, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Tohono O'odham Nation and Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa had sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and related parties due to the harm rolled back water protections caused them. Their suit is one of multiple legal challenges against the Trump...

