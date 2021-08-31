Robinhood Seeks To Nix MDL Over 'Meme Stock' Restrictions

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Robinhood and other financial services firms pushed to dismiss key negligence and antitrust claims lodged against them in multidistrict litigation over trading restrictions during January's "meme stock" trading frenzy. Trading platform Robinhood on Monday sought to nix investors' claims that its purchase restrictions on volatile stocks such as GameStop Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. caused more than $10 billion in market capitalization losses. Robinhood also joined a group of financial services firms such as Citadel Securities LLC and Apex Clearing Corp. in their push to dismiss antitrust claims alleging they colluded to halt price increases in the so-called meme stocks...

