NJ Cops Lose Challenge To Health Benefits Contributions

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court dealt a final blow to a lawsuit lodged by Trenton police officers seeking to change a state mandate requiring officers to contribute to their health benefits plan premiums based on their salary instead of their temporary disability benefits. A unanimous panel of judges on the Appellate Division of the Superior Court affirmed a state trial court's decision to dismiss three officers' March 2019 complaint, according to an opinion officially published Tuesday but first filed in April. In backing up the trial court's toss of the lawsuit, the panel referred to a 2011 state law known...

