Full Fed. Circ. Won't Touch Apple's Camera Patent Win

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has said it won't review a panel's split decision affirming Apple and Samsung's invalidation of a digital camera patent, a ruling that a dissenting judge and patent attorneys warned puts more patents at risk of being axed under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. In a brief page-long order, the circuit denied a petition for a panel rehearing and rehearing en banc from Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang, two California residents who alleged, in separate lawsuits, that Apple and Samsung were willfully infringing an invention they patented 20 years ago every time the companies sell a cellphone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS