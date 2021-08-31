Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review 'Venue Manipulation' Ruling

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit won't reconsider a ruling that Judge Alan Albright's decision to keep patent litigation against Samsung and LG in the Western District of Texas had allowed "venue manipulation." The circuit court denied rehearing by either the panel or en banc on Monday, allowing Ikorongo Texas LLC's suits against Samsung and LG to head to the Northern District of California. The ruling had shot down a controversial tactic from North Carolina-based Ikorongo Technology LLC, in which the company assigned patents to a newly formed Texas unit that was only allowed to enforce them in certain Texas counties. "The presence of Ikorongo Texas...

