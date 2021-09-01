DOJ Says Poultry Execs Must Face Price-Fixing Charges

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are fighting to preserve criminal charges accusing poultry executives of price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry, telling a Colorado federal judge the indictment has all the specific and timely allegations necessary under federal antitrust law. The U.S. Department of Justice's 45-page opposition brief tackles multiple overlapping and individual arguments for dismissal from the 10 executives facing criminal charges tied to an alleged years-long scheme to fix the price of broiler chickens. Among other things, prosecutors blasted defense assertions that the indictment isn't specific enough and is "merely reciting the statutory language." "Paragraphs 1 and 2 identify (1) the type...

