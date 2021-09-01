Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Says Poultry Execs Must Face Price-Fixing Charges

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are fighting to preserve criminal charges accusing poultry executives of price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry, telling a Colorado federal judge the indictment has all the specific and timely allegations necessary under federal antitrust law.

The U.S. Department of Justice's 45-page opposition brief tackles multiple overlapping and individual arguments for dismissal from the 10 executives facing criminal charges tied to an alleged years-long scheme to fix the price of broiler chickens. Among other things, prosecutors blasted defense assertions that the indictment isn't specific enough and is "merely reciting the statutory language."

"Paragraphs 1 and 2 identify (1) the type...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!