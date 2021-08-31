AIG Accused Of Bailing On Billabong Cyberattack Losses

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Great American Insurance Co. says in a California federal court suit that two AIG insurers must help cover losses suffered by the owner of the Billabong and Quiksilver sportswear brands in a 2019 cyberattack, alleging it has paid more than its fair share. GAIC says in Friday's lawsuit that AIG Europe SA and National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa. have recognized that they owe coverage to Quiksilver Inc. — now known as Boardriders Inc. — under two cyber policies with a combined $5.6 million in liability limits. Despite acknowledging their duty to contribute to the costs incurred by Boardriders, GAIC says, AIG...

