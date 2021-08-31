Texas Doc Must Face Suit Over Alleged Assault Of Employee

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday gave the green light to a suit accusing a pain clinic doctor of assaulting an employee shortly after firing her and preventing her from leaving the clinic, saying the allegations can't be considered health care liability claims that require a medical expert's report. A three-judge Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel upheld a Hidalgo County court's denial of a dismissal bid in a suit accusing Rafath Quraishi of terminating San Juanita Ochoa's employment in June 2018 "in a fit of rage" and shortly thereafter grabbing her by the shoulder and "viciously shaking her" before telling another...

