Fed. Circ. OKs Google's PTAB Wins Axing Uniloc Patents

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Google scored a victory Tuesday when the Federal Circuit refused to overturn the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rulings striking down three Uniloc patents on conference call technology, after the appeals were paused due to the U.S. Supreme Court review of the Arthrex decision. In nonprecedential one-line orders, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's decisions that Google had shown that Uniloc 2017 LLC's patents were invalid for being obvious. Uniloc had asked to stay its appeals until the Supreme Court reviewed the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling, which held that administrative patent judges were unconstitutionally appointed. After the high court came...

