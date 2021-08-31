Fed. Circ. Unwinds Indian Steel Co.'s Trade Court Win

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit unwound a trade court ruling sparing an Indian steel company from anti-dumping tariffs, finding Tuesday that the importer's failure to hand over correct data to the federal government wasn't a minor error. The U.S. Court of International Trade had ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to accept Goodluck India Ltd.'s corrected sales data and assign the company a 0% tariff rate over the agency's protests. But a three-judge panel reversed the order, saying it was within Commerce's discretion to refuse the revised sales data Goodluck submitted during a later stage of the trade probe. Though importers may make...

