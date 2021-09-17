Health Hires: Holland & Knight, Arnall Golden Gregory

By Adam Lidgett (September 17, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has snapped up an Akerman LLP partner in New York, while Arnall Golden Gregory LLP has built out its D.C. presence with a new health law litigator, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Holland & Knight William L. Weiner William L. Weiner has made the move from Akerman to Holland & Knight LLP, where he will work as a partner, according to an Aug. 30 announcement. Based in New York City, Weiner guides his clients on deals and regulatory issues, including audits from the government, false claims matters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS