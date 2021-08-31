Home REIT Aims To Raise £262M Through Share Sale

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Home REIT plans to raise roughly £262 million (roughly $360.5 million) through a new share sale as the firm seeks to acquire more properties that can house homeless people, the U.K. real estate investment trust announced on Tuesday. Home REIT PLC said it plans to sell 240,570,465 new ordinary shares at 109 pence a share, which works out to a discount of 4.4% on the REIT's close of 114 pence on Aug. 27 and a 4.2% premium on the REIT's share price as of the end of July, the company said Tuesday. The company plans to use proceeds to make additional...

