OppFi Says It No Longer Faces CFPB Military Lending Probe

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- In an announcement Monday, Opportunity Financial said it's no longer being investigated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the company's potential military lending violations and that the regulatory agency doesn't plan on escalating the matter into an enforcement action. According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 25, OppFi received notice from the CFPB that it had completed its investigation, which was to determine whether OppFi's lending practices violated any consumer finance laws with respect to the Military Lending Act, and that it did not plan to recommend further enforcement. In March, the...

