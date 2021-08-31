Biden Reverses Pause On New Oil And Gas Lease Sales

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration took steps Tuesday to open up new oil and gas lease sales on public land, ending an earlier effort to put those sales on ice that drew harsh criticism from industry and Republican-led states. Ending the administration's pause on new oil and gas leases on federal land, the U.S. Department of the Interior posted more than 20,000 acres for possible inclusion in oil and gas leases for next year, kicking off a 30-day scoping and public comment period as the Bureau of Land Management conducts an environmental review of the area. The decision came after a federal district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS