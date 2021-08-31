Chancery Axes Indian Travel Firm's Claims Of Deal-Killing Plot

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed India-based online travel agency Yatra Online's suit alleging that a reluctant merger partner schemed with lenders to gut their deal, finding that Yatra's termination of the merger agreement eliminated its breach of contract claims. In a 46-page order issued Monday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III also granted bids by Yatra's would-be partner Ebix Inc. and its lenders to dismiss claims of breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, fraud and tortious interference. "It is a great vindication for Ebix in the wake of all the claims made by Yatra in...

