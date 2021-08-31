BP Unit Warns Of Oil Patch Chaos After Pooled Lease Ruling

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A BP unit has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reconsider its June split decision that found that an Eagle Ford Shale landowner's cashing of royalty checks didn't qualify as ratifying the company's pooling of her oil and gas lease, arguing that the court's opinion erases decades of bright-line precedent. BPX Operating Co. said the state high court's 5-4 decision in favor of La Salle County mineral owner Margaret Ann Strickhausen will cause chaos in the lower courts by upending longtime ratification rules, according to a motion for rehearing filed Friday. The company urged the court to revisit its new totality-of-the-circumstances...

