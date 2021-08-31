Tribe Says Suit Over Fla. Gaming Compact Must Be Tossed

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida urged a federal judge in Tallahassee to toss a lawsuit challenging the tribe's new gaming compact with the state, arguing the challenge can't proceed without the tribe, which can't be a party to the suit because of sovereign immunity. The tribe, which has intervened in the case, said the suit must be dismissed because as one of the two parties that signed the gaming compact, the tribe is a "necessary and indispensable party" in the dispute over the contract's legality. "Plaintiffs' entire case is based on declaring a major portion of the 2021 compact unlawful," the...

