Cincinnati Notches Virus Coverage Win At 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday freed Cincinnati Insurance Co. from having to cover a Georgia dental clinic's COVID-19 business-interruption losses, becoming the second federal appellate court to side with insurers in the ongoing pandemic loss coverage dispute. Gilreath Family & Cosmetic Dentistry did not suffer any property damage from either the coronavirus or government closure orders that would trigger coverage under its policy with Cincinnati, a three-judge panel found, upholding a lower court's decision to dismiss the practice's proposed class action. "Gilreath has alleged nothing that could qualify, to a layman or anyone else, as physical loss or damage," a precondition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS