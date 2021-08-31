Bank Owner Looks To Bolster Claim Against Malta

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong-based owner of a bank that has accused Malta of engaging in a politically motivated campaign to funnel its assets to corrupt government officials is seeking information regarding the appointment of an administrator who allegedly helped to carry out the scheme. Alpene Ltd. petitioned a New York federal court Monday for permission to subpoena a former executive at the consulting firm Promontory Financial Group, Elizabeth McCaul, who selected New Hampshire consultant Lawrence Connell to be the sole representative of Pilatus Bank after its license was revoked amid since-discredited accusations that its owner, Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, had violated U.S. sanctions...

