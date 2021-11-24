Gambling Industry, Tribes Tally Effects Of Conn.'s New Law

By Sameer Rao (November 24, 2021, 12:22 PM EST) -- Connecticut in March 2021 joined other states like New Jersey and New York in announcing a new legal and regulatory framework for sports betting and online gambling, in tandem with the state's two federally recognized Indigenous tribes. Rodney Butler, far left, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which owns Foxwoods Resort Casino, joins Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, second from left, as he celebrates making his first bets on two sports teams at Foxwoods in Mashantucket on Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh) Several legal stakeholders and observers keeping a close eye on the new betting market, which officially opened this fall after revisions to the tribes' gaming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS