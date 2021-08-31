Thryv Beats Click-To-Call Patent Suit After High Court Trip

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- After over nine years of litigation and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a Texas federal judge invalidated the last remaining patent claim Monday in Click-To-Call Technologies LP's infringement suit against YellowPages.com operator Thryv Inc. over anonymous phone call technology. Judge Lee Yeakel of the Western District of Texas adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation and granted Thryv summary judgment that there is only one patent claim remaining in the case after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated several others, and that it is also invalid as anticipated. "The court agrees with the magistrate judge's finding and conclusion that there is no...

