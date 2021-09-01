Fed. Circ. Urged To Uphold Ruling On Software Copyright

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Computer & Communications Industry Association has urged the Federal Circuit to reject SAS Institute Inc.'s appeal over an Eastern District of Texas ruling that deemed the input and output formats of its statistical analytics software uncopyrightable. In an amicus brief filed Tuesday, the CCIA threw its support behind World Programming Ltd.'s bid to uphold U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's dismissal of SAS' lawsuit, which accused WPL of making a competing program that infringed its copyrighted software, on the grounds that SAS had failed to show that WPL ripped off protected aspects of its software. While it was undisputed that WPL...

