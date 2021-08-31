9th Circ. Axes Class Certification For Coca-Cola Consumers

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday decertified a class of consumers claiming Coca-Cola falsely labels its drinks as having no artificial flavors when they contain phosphoric acid, ruling that the consumers lack standing to pursue injunctive relief in the dispute. The three-judge panel reversed a class certification order from a California federal judge, agreeing with Coca-Cola that the consumers haven't shown that they're at risk of suffering any future harm in the years-long labeling multidistrict litigation. "None of the plaintiffs in this case allege a desire to purchase Coke as advertised, that is, free from what they believe to be artificial flavors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS