Transport Cos. Brace For Post-Ida Supply Chain Woes

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Freight railroads, ports, trucking companies and logistics operators still assessing the damage wrought by Hurricane Ida over the weekend are scrambling to help with disaster relief efforts in the Gulf Coast, while also bracing for supply chain disruptions that will reverberate nationwide. Louisiana, Mississippi and other Gulf Coast states, which are home to major shipping ports, oil refineries and industrial chemicals plants, have been impacted by flooding, power outages, washed-out highways, overburdened water and sewage systems and other storm-related damage. Transportation and infrastructure companies that were already digging their way through the pandemic-ravaged U.S. economy are bracing for even more capacity...

