Ex-Securities Atty Must Pay Nearly $29.8M For Ponzi Scam

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A former South Florida securities lawyer who pled guilty to securities fraud for participating in a $322 million Ponzi scheme has been ordered to pay nearly $29.8 million in restitution and sentenced to eight months in prison. Jan Douglas Atlas will be jointly and severally liable for the restitution with other co-conspirators in the scheme by purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital LLC, according to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman's Aug. 19 order that was posted Tuesday by the Southern District of Florida. Atlas had pled guilty to securities fraud back in October 2019, but his sentencing was pushed back...

