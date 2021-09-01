Spectrum Investors Request Approval For Revised $32M Deal

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Spectrum Brands investors asked a Wisconsin federal judge on Monday to preliminarily approve a proposed $32 million settlement between itself and a proposed class of investors after a previous $39 million settlement was denied. The proposed class of investors in the new settlement are those who purchased shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Spectrum Brands Legacy Inc. — referred to in the motion as "Old Spectrum" — from January 26, 2017, to July 13, 2018, and those who purchased common stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings from July 13, 2018, to November 19, 2018. The proposed deal would allow a separate...

