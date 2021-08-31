3rd Circ. Vacates Removal Order In Immigrant Drug Row

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit on Tuesday vacated an order to deport an Indian national who pled guilty to dealing drugs, ruling in a precedential decision that he's shielded from removal because he was considered a citizen at the time of his conviction. The majority of a three-judge panel relied on the U.S. Supreme Court precedent holding that language nuances between different Immigration and Nationality Act provisions permitting deportation weighed against deportation of Baljinder Singh. Singh's case was muddled by the fact that he became a naturalized citizen, but later had his citizenship revoked because of misrepresentations he made to immigration authorities....

