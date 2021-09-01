Vizquel Accuser Didn't Report Alleged Harassment, Team Says

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox told an Alabama federal judge Tuesday that an autistic former bat boy can't sue the team over alleged sexual harassment by its onetime manager Omar Vizquel because the ex-employee never officially reported the incident. The argument was among 36 defenses laid out by the Birmingham Barons in an answer denying August allegations that Vizquel, a former All-Star shortstop, frequently exposed himself in the White Sox farm team's clubhouse and demanded that the bat boy wash his back while showering in 2019. The former employee, whose name is withheld because of the nature of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS