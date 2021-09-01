Split 5th Circ. Says Anti-Torture Law Doesn't Stop Deportation

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A divided Fifth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that a Honduran man who has already survived being stabbed, beaten and shot by members of the MS-13 gang in Honduras must be sent back since he could not prove that government officials were involved. The ruling marked the third time a U.S. court has held that Sergio L. Tabora Gutierrez was clearly brutalized in his home country, and is likely to face further brutality and possibly death if he returns. Nevertheless, the panel's majority, like the immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals before it, held that it could not grant Tabora...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS