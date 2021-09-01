Endo Beats Investors' Opioid Crisis Class Suit, For Now

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a proposed class action against Endo International PLC over claims the drugmaker misled investors about its role in the opioid crisis, finding the investors failed to show how Endo defrauded them. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo on Tuesday granted Endo's dismissal motion for a suit alleging the drugmaker covered up the severity of ongoing opioid litigation against it to shareholders. But the judge allowed the investors to amend the complaint. The proposed class action, led by Curtis Laakso, alleges that Endo's stock price dropped nearly 15% after the New York Department of Financial...

