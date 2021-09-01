Ex-Miami Judge Who Made Staff Run Errands Joins RE Firm

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Miami judge who resigned from the bench after being repeatedly AWOL at work and having staff do his personal errands has landed at commercial real estate firm Krinzman Huss Lubetsky Feldman & Hotte. Judge Martin Zilber, who joined Krinzman Huss as a partner last month, stepped down from the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in May after six years on the bench. His resignation came after the Florida Supreme Court said it would not agree to a 60-day suspension and $30,000 fine for Zilber, saying it wanted a "full hearing" into his misconduct before agreeing to a punishment. Zilber, 59, will...

