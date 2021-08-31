Santa Fe Resort Opens Ch. 11 With Plan To Finish Upgrades

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The owners of a luxury resort in Santa Fe, New Mexico, received permission Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to schedule a hearing for confirmation of its pre-packaged reorganization plan, intended to provide sufficient funding to finish long-delayed renovations. During a virtual first-day hearing, attorneys for BL Santa Fe LLC said both of its secured lenders had already voted in favor of the plan, setting up a Sept. 30 combined hearing for court approval of its disclosure statement and confirmation of its plan. BL Santa Fe acquired the 317-acre, high-end Bishop's Lodge resort in 2014 and immediately began a significant project...

