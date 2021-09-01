Anheuser-Busch Sues Constellation Again, Now Over Modelo

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev has filed a second lawsuit accusing Constellation Brands of breaching their long-standing agreement to sell popular Mexican beers in the U.S., this time over the launch of new types of Modelo. Six months after suing Constellation over a Corona-branded hard seltzer, Anheuser-Busch's Grupo Modelo filed a similar new case Tuesday in Manhattan federal court over the company's debut of two new "Modelo Reserva" beers. The new beers — one advertised as "finished" with tequila barrels and another with bourbon barrels — violate the licensing deal that gives Constellation the right to sell Modelo in the U.S., Grupo Modelo wrote....

