Training Co. Drops Suit Over Insurer's Coverage Of FTC Probe

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An online financial education company has agreed to drop its lawsuit alleging it sustained more than $100 million in damages after Axis Insurance Co. refused to cover it in an underlying Federal Trade Commission investigation and action. Tuesday's notice of the voluntary dismissal from Newport Exchange Holdings Inc., which does business as Online Trading Academy, came less than two weeks after the parties met with a private mediator, according to court documents. Details of any agreement between Newport and Axis were not publicly shared, and attorneys for the parties did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment. Newport had accused Axis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS