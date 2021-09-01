Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miami Eatery Denied Coverage In Pandemic Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida eatery isn't entitled to coverage for losses it sustained as a result of government pandemic restrictions, a federal court found, saying the restaurant didn't allege the kind of physical damage required for coverage under its all-risk policy.

U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles found on Tuesday that the Miami-based Zest Restaurant and Market didn't show how the presence of the coronavirus at its property amounted to a physical loss under its Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London policy.

The decision is one of the first following the Eleventh Circuit's ruling on Tuesday, which freed Cincinnati Insurance Co. from having to cover...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!