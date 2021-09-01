Chilisin Hit With Nearly $1.9M Patent Infringement Verdict

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury slapped Taiwanese manufacturer Chilisin Electronics Corp. with a nearly $1.9 million verdict Wednesday after finding the company willfully infringed rival manufacturer Cyntec Co. Ltd.'s patents covering electrical circuit technology. The jury determined that Chilisin sells infringing power chokes, which are inductors used to block currents in electrical circuits. It awarded Cyntec, which is also based in Taiwan, about $1.6 million in lost profits and $320,000 in royalties for infringement of two patents, according to the verdict. The trial kicked off Aug. 23, according to the case docket. Cyntec alleged that Chilisin sold the infringing power chokes through...

