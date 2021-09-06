Swiss Law Firm Hires Partner In Boost For London

Law360, London (September 6, 2021, 9:23 AM BST) -- Arbitration specialist Genevieve Poirier has joined Lalive from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to become a partner in its London office as the Geneva-based firm looks to boost its City presence. The dispute resolution business, which also has offices in the Swiss city of Zurich, believes that Poirier's experience of the English legal system will strengthen the London practice, which it launched in 2018. "We are absolutely delighted that Genevieve has chosen to join Lalive," Domitille Baizeau, a partner in Lalive's Geneva office and chairwoman of the firm's management board, said. "Her disputes focus, international experience and English law expertise...

