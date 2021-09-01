Amazon Wants NJ Pot Policy Challenge Nixed

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Amazon has urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss a proposed employment class action brought by an applicant whose job offer was rescinded after a positive marijuana test, arguing that the statute the company is accused of violating had not yet taken effect at the time. Amazon said in a memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss Tuesday that the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, or CREAMMA, did not take effect until governing regulations were adopted on Aug. 19, which the company said was more than five months after plaintiff Michael Ringgold was tested for marijuana....

