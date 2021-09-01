Genetic Testing Lab Owner Cops To $73M Medicare Scheme

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who owned a genetic testing laboratory pled guilty on Tuesday for his role in a $73 million COVID-19 health care scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telehealth companies for unnecessary genetic testing. Leonel Palatnik, who is the co-owner of Panda Conservation Group LLC, admitted in his plea agreement entered in Florida federal court that he agreed to pay monthly kickbacks in exchange for doctors to authorize genetic testing orders for Panda's labs. Palatnik pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to offer kickbacks and another count of paying a kickback. Brian H. Bieber, an attorney representing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS