Progressive Groups Press FTC To Block Amazon's MGM Deal

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 35 progressive organizations including the Working Families Party and Justice Democrats are asking the Federal Trade Commission to block Amazon's proposed $8.45 billion purchase of MGM Studios. In a letter addressed to FTC Chair Lina Khan on Tuesday, the organizations said the acquisition "is not simply a one-off deal for streaming content" and would give Amazon "numerous interconnected points of dominance over businesses and consumers." The MGM merger is currently under review by the FTC. The organizations applauded that investigation, and pointed out what they consider a pattern of Amazon using smaller businesses that use its platforms to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS