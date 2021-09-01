CIT Orders Commerce To Revisit Taiwan Steel Duties

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday to revisit an anti-dumping duty investigation on steel imports from Taiwan after the Federal Circuit ruled it didn't justify a decision tying three Taiwanese steel producers together. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Timothy C. Stanceu directed Commerce to reevaluate whether Prosperity Tieh Enterprise Co. Ltd., Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. and Synn Industrial Co. Ltd. should be consolidated for the sake of re-calculating a 10.34% duty rate assigned in 2016 after the appellate court ruled that its previous rationale fell short. "Commerce must make a new decision...

