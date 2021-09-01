Lowenstein Sandler Atty Targeted In NJ Virus 'Favor' Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey health official is looking to pull the governor's chief of staff and a Lowenstein Sandler LLP attorney into his whistleblower suit alleging he was fired for objecting to collecting COVID-19 test samples from the chief of staff's relatives, saying the state has admitted that they "orchestrated" his termination. Christopher Neuwirth, formerly an assistant commissioner of the state Department of Health, asked a state court Tuesday to let him file a third amended complaint that adds as defendants Gov. Phil Murphy's chief of staff, George Helmy, and Lowenstein Sandler partner Matthew Platkin, who served as the governor's chief...

